CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Max Harwood on ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,’ Landing His First Role, and Working with Richard E. Grant on His First Day on Set

By Christina Radish
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom director Jonathan Butterell and inspired by true events, the musical dramedy Everybody’s Talking About Jamie follows Jamie New (newcomer Max Harwood, who gives a fabulously standout performance), a teenager in a blue collar English town who dreams of a big and showy life as a fierce drag queen. Although not everyone is so quick to embrace Jamie for who he is, he does have the support of his best friend Pritti (Lauren Patel) and his mom (Sarah Lancashire), as well as local drag legend Miss Loco Chanelle (Richard E. Grant) who helps him understand the freedom in truly expressing his voice.

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
azbigmedia.com

Review: ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ falls short

There are a lot of ways to take a story from stage to screen. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, the movie based on the hit West End musical, goes the straightforward route: hire the director and writer of the musical to do the movie too. If it ain’t broke, don’t hire a repairperson. So, this film adaptation comes to you from writer Tom MacRae and director Jonathan Butterell. From a bird’s-eye view, it’s a 1:1 translation of the musical: English teenager Jamie New (Max Harwood) wants to become a drag queen, but his father and schoolmates aren’t too thrilled with the idea, to say the least. Thus begins a singsong journey of tolerance and self-acceptance.
MOVIES
Herald Democrat

AT THE MOVIES: A chat with Everybody’s Talking About Jamie cast, directors on musical, Ralph Ineson, Amazon

The history of musical theater has been defined by outsiders. These are characters who capture every day feelings of the audience in feeling like they just don’t fit into the societal status quo. A great modern example of this tradition is the British musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Based on a true story, it chronicles an openly gay High Schooler named Jamie who longs to become a drag queen. As he finally pursues his dream, Jamie must confront what it means to truly be yourself as well as the complexities of his fractured home life. All the while, colorful song, and dance routines are plentiful.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard E. Grant
Person
Kylie Minogue
Person
Sarah Lancashire
wearemoviegeeks.com

Win Free Passes To TONIGHT’s St. Louis Advance Screening Of EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

Inspired by true events, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is the film adaptation of the award-winning hit musical from London’s West End, about Jamie New (newcomer Max Harwood), a teenager in a blue-collar English town with a dream of life on stage. While his classmates plan their livelihoods after graduation, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition as a fierce and proud drag queen. His best friend Pritti (Lauren Patel) and his loving mom (Sarah Lancashire) shower him with endless support while local drag legend Miss Loco Chanelle (Richard E. Grant) mentors him toward his debut stage performance. But it’s not all rainbows for Jamie as his unsupportive dad (Ralph Ineson), an uninspired career advisor (Sharon Horgan), and some ignorant school kids attempt to rain on his sensational aspirations. In rousing and colorful musical numbers, Jamie and his community inspire one another to be more accepting, and to see the value in facing adversity stepping out of the darkness into the spotlight.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Decider

‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ True Story: What To Know About the Real Jamie Campbell

Though it never reached the United States, in 2017 the joyous new musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie made a splash on London’s West End. It was a coming-of-age story about a teenage boy who, despite prejudice, overcame the homophobia in his small British hometown and achieved his dream of becoming a drag queen. And, aside from the spontaneous singing and dancing, it was all (mostly) true.
MOVIES
Daily Californian

‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ is high-spirited musical adventure

Recent additions to the movie musical genre have looked bleak, spanning from tired revivals of old classics to condensed versions of beloved Broadway hits. Amazon Studios’ film “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” however, is a welcome departure from the profit-oriented, regurgitation of old stories that movie musicals have recently become. Following the eponymous play’s successful run on the West End, “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” is an imaginative story of resilience and creativity with a few bumps in the road.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Day#Musical Theater#Bullying#English#British#The Prank Patrol#American#Warp Films
digitalspy.com

Why Everybody's Talking About Jamie cut a major song from the musical

The movie adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie lands on screens very soon, but some fans of the musical may notice there's a big change in the film. On stage when Jamie first meets Hugo, his backstory is explained in the song 'The Legend of Loco Chanelle (and the Blood Red Dress)'.
MUSIC
digitalspy.com

How to watch Everybody's Talking About Jamie online for FREE

From the stage to the screen, Everybody's Talking About Jamie is a movie based on the popular theatre production of the same name, and it's available to watch now on Amazon Prime Video. Inspired by true events, Everybody's Talking About Jamie follows Sheffield teenager Jamie New (Max Harwood), who dreams...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Amazon’s Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Review: A Warm And Colorful Musical That Hits At Your Heart

This year has proven itself as the year of the musical, as In The Heights and Dear Evan Hansen have brought a piece of Broadway to the big screen – though New York is not the only place that stage to screen fairytales are originally born, as London’s West End has given theater lovers another entry in that particular genre. Through director Jonathan Butterell’s adaptation of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, a show that was in turn based off of the documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, this warm and colorful musical will most certainly hit at your heart, even while the overall product may seem a bit shallow when it comes to its identity politics.
MOVIES
celebritypage.com

Pride Spotlight On The New Movie Musical: 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

Everybody's Talking About Jamie is based on a musical of the same name, which was based on a documentary titled Jamie: Drag Queen at 16. It follows the story of Jamie, a 16-year-old teenager with a dream to become a drag queen performer. Thanks to the support of his friends and mother, Jamie will overcome the bullying and discrimination to step into a truer version of himself.
MOVIES
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Ok Magazine

Jack Nicholson Living Out His 'Sad Last Days' Locked Away In His Mansion, Pals Fear The Hollywood Icon 'Has Dementia'

Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson has disappeared from public life, and pals of the actor are reportedly worried the end could be near. The 84-year-old Batman star is currently living out his “sad last days” at his Beverly Hills, Calif. mansion, an insider spilled to Radar. The Shining star has reportedly owned the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 3,300 square foot abode since the ‘70s.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy