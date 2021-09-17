Travis Olin Steedley – 74

Travis Olin Steedley, age 74, of Ludowici, died Thursday, September 16, 2021 in Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville. Mr. Steedley was born December 5, 1946 in Bacon County to the late Olin Jerome Steedley and the late Myrtle Lightsey Steedley. He was a member of Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church but attended Ludowici First Baptist Church. Mr. Steedley loved to travel and served in missionary work nationally and internationally. He worked his entire career at American Welding and Tank, from the age of eighteen, until his retirement. He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Steedley.