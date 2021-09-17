CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

Second Half Goal Sends Minnesota Crookston Soccer to 1-0 Win Over MSU Moorhead

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOORHEAD, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston utilized an Abby Fettinger (Fr., D/MF, White Bear Lake, Minn.) goal in the 57th minute off an Inanna Hauger (Fr., MF, Boyne City, Mich.) to earn a 1-0 win over Minnesota State University Moorhead Friday, September 17 at Nemzek Soccer Field in Moorhead, Minn. The win marks the first time UMN Crookston will bring home the Highway 75 Rivalry Rock for the first time since Oct. 17, 2015, the team's last NSIC win over the Dragons. The last win in the series came with a 1-0 non-conference victory September 1, 2016 in Moorhead, Minn.

