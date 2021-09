Diontae Johnson finished the day with 12 targets, catching nine of them for 105 yards (11.7 YPR). A common theme that the offense experienced throughout the game against Las Vegas was the lack of communication, or as Dave Bryan often calls it on the Terrible Podcast, “W-Fi” between QB Ben Roethlisberger and his receivers. There were several instances where Ben threw the ball well beyond where the receiver was breaking out of his route, leading us to believe that either the receiver messed up on the route or Ben thought the receiver was going to break to a different area of the field.

