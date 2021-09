It’s a big week for Microsoft, as the company is slated to host an event on September 22nd in which it will discuss Windows 11 and some upcoming devices. Microsoft didn’t name the devices it will have on hand when it announced this event, but there’s been plenty of speculation to make up for the lack of official details. We’re expecting to hear more about incoming Surface devices, and one of the devices we’re hoping to see is the Surface Duo 2.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO