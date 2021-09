Norwich are the only pointless side remaining in the Premier League and, even though it feels much too soon to say they must beat Watford, Daniel Farke must surely feel his side need to jumpstart their season with an important win to avoid another freefall into the Championship. Xisco will hardly feel much better after a run of three defeats without scoring. This one is unlikely to be easy on the eye but neither manager will care if they grab three much-needed points. Graham Searles.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO