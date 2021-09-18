CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles sign DE Josh Sweat to three-year, $40 million extension

By Erin Walsh
 6 days ago
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles have locked up one of their top pass rushers.

Defensive end Josh Sweat has agreed to a three-year, $40 million contract extension with the Eagles, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Sweat's new deal is worth a maximum $42 million, with $26.92 million guaranteed, Rapoport adds.

The Eagles selected Sweat in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. He becomes the second member of Philly's 2018 draft class to sign an extension, joining tackle Jordan Mailata.

When asked about his future with the franchise during training camp, Sweat said his goal was to "just come in here and get better. Make improvements every day. It'll take care of itself," according to the team website.

Last season, Sweat had six sacks, two passes defended, three forced fumbles, 38 tackles, nine tackles for a loss and 12 quarterback hits in 14 games.

In Philadelphia's season opener against the Atlanta Falcons, Sweat had six tackles in 40 defensive snaps played.

