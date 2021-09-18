CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardiola's fears realized as City drops more points in EPL

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

Manchester City’s fans cannot say they weren’t warned. Pep Guardiola incurred the wrath of some City fans when he urged “more people” to attend the home match against Southampton in the English Premier League on Saturday than had come for the Champions League win over Leipzig in midweek. Copyright 2021...

CharlotteObserver.com

Bernardo excels as embodiment of Guardiola’s vision at City

As Manchester City launched its ultimately unsuccessful attempts to sign a marquee striker during the transfer window, one player was regularly touted as a makeweight in negotiations. Bernardo Silva wanted to leave — City manager Pep Guardiola even said as much in a news conference — after a tough couple...
riverbender.com

Guardiola defends his plea for 'more fans' at Man City game

For Pep Guardiola, it was a rallying cry ahead of what he expects to be a tough game. For some Manchester City supporters, it was an ill-timed comment that questioned the loyalty of the club’s fan base. A clash has broken out between City’s esteemed manager and a section of...
BBC

Guardiola on Man City's Champions League quest & Leipzig opener

Pep Guardiola has been speaking before his side's Champions League opener against RB Leipzig on Wednesday. Here are the key lines from the Manchester City boss:. City played an "incredible tournament" in the Champions League last season and "made a step forward", despite some calling them "a failure" for losing the final to Chelsea;
Pep Guardiola
fourfourtwo.com

Pep Guardiola unrepentant after calling for more City fans to attend Saints game

Pep Guardiola has refused to back down or apologise after calling for “more people” to attend Manchester City’s clash with Southampton on Saturday. The City boss sparked a debate over attendances when he said would like a bigger crowd at the Etihad Stadium than that of the 38,062 that watched Wednesday’s Champions League victory over RB Leipzig.
The Independent

‘I would like more people to come, please’: Pep Guardiola sends message to Man City fans

Pep Guardiola has urged more Manchester City fans to attend the Etihad Stadium ahead of Saturday’s clash with Southampton.The Manchester City manager believes his side may be tired after surviving a thrilling Champions League encounter with RB Leipzig.Speaking after the 6-3 win, Guardiola urged supporters to turn up and get behind the Premier League champions.“We will be tired,” Guardiola told BT Sport. “I know the team from Ralph [Hasenhuttl, Southampton manager] is quite similar to the way [RB Leipzig] play. They are so, so dangerous with good quality and it’s a really important game for us.“I would say the last...
SkySports

Pep Guardiola: 'Stick to coaching', fans tell Man City boss after he asks more supporters to attend games

Manchester City fans have told manager Pep Guardiola to "stick to coaching" after being "disappointed" by his plea for more supporters to attend home games. Guardiola said his team will "need" a bigger presence at the Etihad against Southampton this weekend after seeing just over 38,000 of their 55,000 available seats taken for the 6-3 Champions League win over RB Leipzig.
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel looks beyond Pep Guardiola rivalry with Chelsea prepared to ‘suffer’ against Man City

Thomas Tuchel has rejected any personal battle with Pep Guardiola despite having the chance for a history-making fourth successive win over the Manchester City boss.Chelsea manager Tuchel can become the first coach to inflict four defeats in a row on City supremo Guardiola, when the sides meet in Premier League action at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.The hosts could create a six-point gap on Premier League champions City with victory this weekend, but Tuchel has been at pains to downplay the impact of the managerial tussle.Before his three wins over Guardiola and City that culminated with the Champions League final, Tuchel...
The Independent

Man City’s run of away fixtures a ‘privilege’, Pep Guardiola claims

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said his side’s run of tricky away fixtures against Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool is a “privilege”. City face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in a repeat of the Champions League final before travelling to PSG in a heavyweight Champions League group-stage match in a quick turnaround on Tuesday. The Premier League champions then have four days of rest before they play Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday 3 October in the final match before the international break. Thomas Tuchel has won his first three meetings against City as Chelsea manager, including the...
Daily Mail

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite completes successful knee operation but faces long lay-off as Ronald Koeman's injury crisis grows deeper

Barcelona have confirmed that Martin Braithwaite has undergone a successful knee operation after getting injured last month, but remain tight-lipped on his recovery. Braithwaite had been in fine form for Barca at the start of the new LaLiga season, playing in all three games so far. He scored twice and got an assist in a 4-2 win over Real Sociedad.
chatsports.com

Pep won't be happy! Empty seats are visible at the Etihad despite Guardiola's plea for more fans to come to Man City's clash with Southampton after 17,000 stayed away from Leipzig win

Empty seats were visible at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday despite Pep Guardiola's plea for more Manchester City supporters to attend. Guardiola had made clear that he wanted more fans to watch the game against Southampton after around 17,000 stayed away for the Champions League win against RB Leipzig. Kevin...
CBS Sports

Manchester City vs. Southampton score: City drop points at home as VAR rules out Raheem Sterling's late goal

Manchester City looked to have used up their weekly allotment of goals on Wednesday. Just days after crushing RB Leipzig 6-3 in their Champions League group stage opener, City had to settle for a poor, deserved, 0-0 draw with relegation candidate Southampton at the Etihad on Saturday. Facing a team that had yet to win a league game this season, City managed to do what you would expect -- control the ball, create chances and look like a threat. Now, they usually put away plenty, considering they entered having scored at least five goals in four of their previous five games, but it was not meant to be, putting just one shot on goal out of their 16, good for 6.5 percent. Those 16 shots amounted to only 1.00 total expected goals (xG), a fair distance below the standard the team had set with over 11 xG in their first four matches.
chatsports.com

Rio Ferdinand admits he has been left 'baffled' by Raheem Sterling's struggles at Manchester City after the forward drew another blank... and believes he has 'lost confidence' over being dropped by Pep Guardiola

Rio Ferdinand has revealed his confusion with Raheem Sterling's poor form at Manchester City, and believes the winger's difficult spell has been triggered by him being dropped from the side. Sterling was fielded as the centre forward for City in their goalless draw with Southampton at the weekend, but struggled...
The Independent

Premier League and Championship clubs to trial safe standing areas from January

Clubs in the Premier League and Championship will be able to offer licensed standing areas from January 1 next year as part of a pilot programme.The Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) set out the plans in a statement on Wednesday.The introduction of designated safe standing areas would mean an end to the blanket ban on standing in the top two divisions of English football which has been in place for over 25 years.Football grounds subject to all-seater policy invited to apply to have licensed standing areas from 1 Jan. Grounds must meet a range of criteria to be an early...
