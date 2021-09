You likely know that reading to babies is good for their development . . . but do you know exactly why that is? The benefits of reading to and with your infant are significant. According to the Cleveland Clinic, reading boosts language skills as it introduces baby to a more complex vocabulary and language than they might hear in day-to-day conversation. It's also a great way to bond by giving your baby individualized, close attention and establishes a routine, which young children thrive off of. Emotional learning is yet another benefit of reading with a baby. Watching an adults' facial reactions in response to the story gives baby something to imitate. "Your baby mimics your expressions and the sounds you make. That helps with early brain development," said pediatrician Sarah Klein, MD in an interview with the Cleveland Clinic.

KIDS ・ 4 DAYS AGO