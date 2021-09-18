CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Relatives of Afghan family killed in US strike want face-to-face apology

By James EDGAR, Hoshang Hashimi
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07F6Xr_0c0KnfP800
Aimal Ahmadi (R), brother of Ezmarai Ahmadi, who was one of 10 people killed in a US drone strike in Kabul that the US now says was a mistake, stands next to the wreckage of a vehicle destroyed in the attack /AFP

Relatives of the victims of a US drone strike that wiped out 10 members of an Afghan family in a "tragic mistake" demanded a face-to-face apology and compensation on Saturday.

Ezmarai Ahmadi was wrongly identified as an Islamic State militant by US intelligence, which tracked his white Toyota for eight hours on August 29 before targeting the car with a missile, killing seven children and three adults.

A top general admitted the attack was an error, and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin apologised to the relatives of those killed.

However, Ahmadi's 22-year-old nephew, Farshad Haidari, said that was not enough.

"They must come here and apologise to us face-to-face," he told AFP in a bombed-out, modest house in Kwaja Burga, a densely populated neighbourhood in the northwest of the Afghan capital.

Haidari, whose brother Naser and young cousins also died, said the US had made no direct contact with the family.

"They must come and compensate," he said. "They were not terrorists, and now it is clear for them and all the world to see," he said of his relatives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eHaiq_0c0KnfP800
A neighbour of Ezmarai Ahmadi stands amid the debris of Ahmadi's house, damaged in the US drone strike in the Kwaja Burga neighbourhood of Kabul /AFP

Haidari added that he wanted officials to "capture and prosecute" those responsible for firing the missile.

"Most of them had worked with Americans," Haidari said. "Naser had worked with Americans for about 10 years. My uncle had also worked with international organisations."

At the time of his death Ahmadi was working for a US aid group.

Haidari said all the victims had received evacuation papers and had hoped to go to the United States soon, like many Afghans eager to flee newly Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

- 'Intelligence was wrong' -

On the night of the strike, Ahmadi pulled his car into his driveway before youngsters piled into the vehicle -- pretending the parking routine was an adventure -- while he watched from the side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06blyo_0c0KnfP800
Burnt shoes are pictured amid the debris of Ezmarai Ahmadi's house, damaged in the US drone strike /AFP

A missile then came screeching down onto the car -- obliterating the lives of 10 people in an instant.

The wreckage of the vehicle was still in the courtyard of the house on Saturday, alongside another burned-out vehicle.

Broken glass was strewn across the ground and the tiny sandals of the young victims had been placed on the mangled chassis.

US Central Command commander General Kenneth McKenzie said American intelligence had seen the vehicle at a site in Kabul that had been identified as a location from which IS operatives were believed to be preparing attacks on the Kabul airport.

Three days earlier an Islamic State-Khorasan suicide bomber had killed scores at the airport, including 13 US service members.

"We selected this car based on its movement at a known target area of interest to us," McKenzie said.

"Clearly our intelligence was wrong on this particular white Toyota," he said.

- 'America must compensate' -

Defense secretary Austin said Ahmadi's activities that day were "completely harmless", and that the man was "just as innocent a victim as were the others tragically killed".

"We now know that there was no connection between Mr. Ahmadi and ISIS-Khorasan," said Austin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BiLWb_0c0KnfP800
On the night of the drone strike, Ahmadi pulled his car, which the US had been tracking, into his driveway before children piled into it -- pretending the parking routine was an adventure -- and a missile came screeching down, killing seven kids and three adults /AFP

Ahmadi's brother Aimal, whose three-year-old daughter Maleka died in the attack, said "America must compensate".

"Today it was good news for us that United States officially admitted that they had attacked innocents civilians," he said. "Our innocence has been proven.

"We demand justice from international institutions... Then we want compensation."

McKenzie said the US government was studying how payments for damages could be made to the families of those killed.

Comments / 1

Related
PBS NewsHour

Former Afghan police women being killed, forced into hiding after Taliban takeover

Over the past two decades, tens of thousands of Afghans rose to the occasion and took jobs in the public sector to help their country and their livelihoods. Now that the U.S. has pulled out, many feel abandoned. One particular group who say they feel let down — former police women — are now being targeted by the Taliban. Lindsey Hilsum of Independent Television News reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Taliban are going door-to-door checking for blue passports': Pregnant US woman trapped in Afghanistan says militants are hunting Americans while lawmaker claims six US planes have been stopped from leaving Kabul

A pregnant California native still trapped in Afghanistan says the Taliban are going door to door hunting for Americans. Nasria, 25, who requested only her first name be used out of fear for her safety, is one of the roughly 100 Americans believed to still be stuck in the country, and trying to find a way out.
POLITICS
Charlottesville Tomorrow

‘As soon as they arrive they get killed’ — former Iraqi translator for U.S. Army describes the slow and gut-wrenching process of immigrating from a war zone

This is the second installment of a multi-part series, in Razul’s own words, as told to Erin O’Hare. If you missed the first part, you can read it here. In the next installment of his resettlement story, Tony Razul, a former translator for the United States Army and allied troops in Iraq, lays out just how tedious and frustrating it can be to apply for a Special Immigrant Visa. The SIV program for Iraqis, established in 2006, failed miserably in its original form, Razul explains, and even though Congress overhauled it a couple years later and added a program for Afghans, those applying for SIVs come up against many layers of red tape that almost never lead to a straight, or even meandering, path away from a dangerous situation.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghans#Isis#Taliban#Islamic#Afp Haidari#Americans#Us Central Command#Isis Khorasan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

IS bomb attacks on Taliban raise specter of wider conflict

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The extremist Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a series of deadly roadside bombs targeting Taliban fighters in eastern Afghanistan, raising the specter of wider conflict between the country’s new Taliban rulers and their long-time rivals. A string of explosions struck Taliban vehicles...
MIDDLE EAST
Washington Post

Milley wanted to save us from Trump. Instead, he enabled Biden’s military debacle in Afghanistan.

Gen. Mark A. Milley has some explaining to do — and not just about his phone calls with a Chinese general. In their forthcoming book “Peril,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reveal that Milley was so concerned President Donald Trump might start a nuclear war with China, he took the extraordinary step of calling his Chinese counterpart and promising him, “If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.“ Following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Milley told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) he agreed that Trump was “crazy” and made senior officers at the National Military Command Center take an “oath” not to execute Trump’s order for a nuclear strike without consulting him first — even though he is not in the military chain of command.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Taliban Calls for US Diplomats to Come Back: ‘We Expect Them to Reopen Their Embassy in Kabul’

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid called on Tuesday for the United States to send its diplomats back to Afghanistan. “America should have only a diplomatic presence in Kabul,” Mujahid said, according to Afghan television station TOLONews. “We have communication channels with them and we expect them to reopen their embassy in Kabul and we also want to have trade relations with them.”
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Taliban soldiers accused of killing and mutilating 8-month pregnant policewoman

Taliban soldiers allegedly killed an eight-month pregnant policewoman in the city of Firozkoh, the capital of Ghor province in Afghanistan. While the hardline group has denied the allegations, a report by BBC News citing three sources said that the Taliban beat and shot the woman, identified as Banu Negar, in front of her husband and children on Saturday.
MILITARY
New York Post

Inside the Taliban’s special forces ‘Suicide Squad’

KABUL, Afghanistan – Stuffed toys languish on a shelf near the building’s entrance. Playground equipment remains dead still beside Taliban uniforms draped over the playpen fence to dry: glaring reminders of the nursery school that existed inside the faded pink walls just 10 days earlier. The former school now serves...
MILITARY
NBC Chicago

France Kills ISIS Leader Behind Deaths of US Troops, Aid Workers

France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of Adnan Abu Walid...
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy