Europa League 2021 play opens up Thursday as West Ham United takes on GNK Dinamo Zagreb as the second tier of European soccer rolls out following a big week in the Champions League. West Ham worked its way up into Europa League play this year after a strong season out of the EPL. The club has had a solid start this year in the Premier League, going 2-2-0 out of the gate thanks to Michail Antonio, Pablo Fornals and Saïd Benrahmaa leading the scoring. Dinamo Zagreb comes in as a regular presence in European play coming out of the Croatian First Football League. Fans looking to track down the match in the U.S. will have to look in different places for the English and Spanish broadcast. The match will be broadcast on TV via TUDNxtra4 in Spanish. However, the English broadcast will be exclusive to Paramount+ streaming.

UEFA ・ 8 DAYS AGO