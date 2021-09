Columbus resident Sharon Kuncl has seen first hand what a loved one with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) goes through. Her husband, Larry, was originally diagnosed with ALS in 1996 at the age of 58 before he passed away in 2012 from the disease. Larry's ALS was a slowly moving form of the disease -- most people die two to five years after they’re diagnosed, Sharon said. The disease affected Larry's upper body but he was able to walk until a couple of months before he passed away, she added.

