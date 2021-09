TV shows and movies often show families having to wait 24 hours before making a missing persons report but that’s not true in Massachusetts. “Police departments may, and should, begin a missing persons investigation as soon as they receive credible information that someone of any age is missing,” Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio said in an email. “This involves collecting a description of and information about the person, as well as information about where he or she was last seen and about the person’s relationships, acquaintances, and any frequently visited locations, and working the investigation from there.”

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO