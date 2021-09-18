Zdeno Chara signs 1-year deal with Islanders

Just your friendly reminder that the Chicago Blackhawks open training camp THIS WEEK on Thursday. It’s so close, I can almost hear the skates carving up the ice at the Fifth Third Arena now. As we approach the beginning of training camp and the beginning of the regular season, there are a number of positions that will be up for grabs in the Chicago lineup. We’ve started looking at some of those positions as we get ready for camp, starting with the backup goaltender spot behind Marc-André Fleury. We still have a few more to breakdown before Thursday’s opening of camp.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO