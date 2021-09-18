With Zach Harrison out, Ohio State football may ask for more from J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The goal never changed, but concessions had to be made because injuries set their own timetable. When Shane Bieber first went on the injured list after his start against Seattle on June 13, he thought he could make it back in time for at least 12 starts, maybe more as the Indians pushed for the postseason. But as the days turned to weeks and weeks turned to months while recovering from an injury to his right rotator cuff, all he wanted to do was get back before the season ended.

MLB ・ 2 HOURS AGO