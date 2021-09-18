With Zach Harrison out, Ohio State football may ask for more from J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer
COLUMBUS, Ohio — With Zach Harrison unavailable against Tulsa on Saturday, Ohio State football will likely ask for more from its promising freshman defensive ends. J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer have both mixed into the rotation through the Buckeyes’ first two games. Harrison’s absence, and the potential for game control in OSU’s favor, opens the door for both to play their biggest role yet.www.cleveland.com
