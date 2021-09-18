Multiple people arrested on numerous charges in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Subjects with outstanding felony warrants were apprehended during a warrant drive this week in Fayette County.
According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, this week in Fayette County subjects with outstanding felony warrants was rounded up by members of the Cuffed Task Force unit. This unit consists of members of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, US Marshal Service, Beckley Police Department, Princeton Police Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, and WV Parole Services.
These warrants include felony charges of drugs, burglary, Conspiracy, sex offenders, bench warrants, and more.
Ronald Bates
Dennis Brooks Jr
Parole Violation
Melvin Garten
Jennifer Harrah
Burglary, Conspiracy, Larceny
Derek Cox
Burglary, Conspiracy
Amanda Brown
Delivery of a Controlled Substance x2
Samantha Meadows
Capias
Bryant Carr
Bench Warrant
Alisha Settle
Bench Warrant
Amanda Meadows
Stephanie Legg-Lucas
Delivery of a Controlled Substance x2
Penny Kurpel
Delivery of a Controlled Substance
Dewey Johnson
Transferring/Receiving Stolen Goods
Tyler Randall
Bench Warrant
These subjects will now await further court proceedings.
Comments / 0