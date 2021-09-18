Multiple people arrested on numerous charges in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Subjects with outstanding felony warrants were apprehended during a warrant drive this week in Fayette County.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, this week in Fayette County subjects with outstanding felony warrants was rounded up by members of the Cuffed Task Force unit. This unit consists of members of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, US Marshal Service, Beckley Police Department, Princeton Police Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, and WV Parole Services.

These warrants include felony charges of drugs, burglary, Conspiracy, sex offenders, bench warrants, and more.

Ronald Bates

Dennis Brooks Jr

Parole Violation

Melvin Garten

Jennifer Harrah

Burglary, Conspiracy, Larceny

Derek Cox

Burglary, Conspiracy

Amanda Brown

Delivery of a Controlled Substance x2

Samantha Meadows

Capias

Bryant Carr

Bench Warrant

Alisha Settle

Bench Warrant

Amanda Meadows

Stephanie Legg-Lucas

Delivery of a Controlled Substance x2

Penny Kurpel

Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Dewey Johnson

Transferring/Receiving Stolen Goods

Tyler Randall

Bench Warrant

These subjects will now await further court proceedings.