CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

W.Va. AG COLUMN: Enforcement Actions Needed to Reduce Fentanyl Overdoses

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ROPN6_0c0Klshl00

Last year, drug overdose deaths increased to almost 100,000 Americans, and West Virginia was not spared.

One reason for the alarming surge is the growth of deadly fentanyl – a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

Deaths from fentanyl overdose increased 87 percent across the Mountain State in just one year, according to the most recent statistics. County-specific data shows increases in fentanyl-related deaths of 100 percent or more in Berkeley, Harrison, Kanawha, Marion and other locales during the same time period.

This reality is terrible, but we can avoid further deaths from fentanyl if we attack this problem from all sides.

That could mean anything from assisting local police officers to seeking broader change at the federal level to enforce the laws of the land and keep American citizens safe.

Since West Virginia cannot singlehandedly police its own borders, it must rely on the federal government to secure our borders against fentanyl and other illegal drugs.

America’s southern border is of particular concern, as reports indicate fentanyl is increasingly smuggled overland across the U.S.-Mexico border for the Mexican drug cartels.

These national immigration matters are having an impact right here in West Virginia. As such, our office is putting pressure on President Joe Biden’s Administration to act.

This includes our June letter calling out U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his hasty decision to do away with the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy without due consideration of the impact it would have on efforts to stop drug smuggling.

This decision makes it clear that stopping fentanyl trafficking and drug cartel activity isn’t a priority for this Administration, which has essentially allowed holes to be poked in America’s borders and enabled drug traffickers to enter the country.

Such reckless abandon for the wellbeing of American citizens led our office to file a lawsuit against Secretary Mayorkas in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia, asking the court to find cancellation of Remain in Mexico rash and ill-considered.

Our lawsuit draws a line in the sand – the Department of Homeland Security must place fentanyl at the forefront of its decision-making process.

But any effort by the Biden Administration to fight drug trafficking shouldn’t only focus on the border – it should extend to West Virginia and all Americans.

We rely on federal prosecutors to hold accountable those who would attempt to poison our population by bringing drugs into the state.

Our office recently called upon President Biden to nominate federal prosecutors for West Virginia who will tackle fentanyl trafficking in a cooperative, bipartisan manner.

We urged the President to ensure his United States Attorney appointees recognize the severity of the situation and put aside any other policy differences to work with us in combating overdose deaths. On August 10, the White House announced the appointments of William Ihlenfeld and William Thomas for these key positions. I am confident they will indeed work hard with everyone in our state to combat fentanyl trafficking, regardless of politics.

Across the board, the federal government must show its commitment to protect the people of our state and others that are struggling under the weight of this unprecedented overdose crisis.

Deadly fentanyl is not only flooding into the Mountain State – it’s happening all across America. Stopping that flow must be a Biden Administration priority.

Indeed, too many lives have already been lost, and no state can tackle this crisis alone.

It will take a collaborative, concerted effort to combat fentanyl trafficking and reduce senseless death to help our nation and West Virginia reach their full potential.

Patrick Morrisey is the Attorney General of West Virginia.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

National Voter Registration Day is September 28th

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – National Voter Registration Day will be observed throughout West Virginia on Tuesday, September 28th. According to WV Secretary of State Mac Warner, National Voter Registration Day (NVRD) is a nonpartisan civic holiday celebrated on the fourth Tuesday of September. The purpose of NVRD is to create attention and interest in not only voter registration but also reminding citizens to keep their voter registration updated.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

W.Va. AG Files Lawsuit Seeking Shutdown of Collection Agency

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed a complaint asking the court to block a New York-based collection agency from doing business in the Mountain State. The Attorney General’s complaint, filed Thursday in Mingo County Circuit Court, alleges Bayside Capital Services, LLC, and its owner, John...
POLITICS
Lootpress

Charleston Woman Sentenced to Prison for Methamphetamine Distribution

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Charleston woman was sentenced today to 71 months in prison for distributing methamphetamine while on supervised release for a previous federal firearm conviction. According to court documents and statements made in court, Tiffany Shaffer, 32, distributed 53.88 grams of pure methamphetamine to a confidential informant...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Lootpress

West Virginia coal production increased last week

(LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia coal production increased slightly week over week by +0.13%, with a +1.4% increase in production from the state’s CAPP region offsetting a -0.7% decrease in the NAPP region of the state. Year to date, statewide coal production is up +19.3% compared to the same 38 weeks of 2020. +30.7% in the NAPP region of the state and +6.2% in the state’s CAPP region.
INDUSTRY
Lootpress

WVU Medicine Children’s partners with West Virginia auto dealers to support new hospital

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – All roads lead to WVU Medicine Children’s thanks to a month-long partnership with 36 West Virginia auto dealers supporting life-changing care for Mountain State children and families. Together, the auto dealerships group raised $661,750. “West Virginia Automotive Dealers Association (WVADA) has developed an incomparable reputation throughout the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Charleston Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Charleston man pleaded guilty today to a federal gun crime. According to court documents and statements made in court, Shawn Le, 28, sold fentanyl, a .22 caliber revolver and 214 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition to a confidential informant working with law enforcement on February 19, 2021.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Patrick Morrisey
Lootpress

West Virginia American Water to Celebrate First-Ever National Source Water Protection Week

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today that it will celebrate the first-ever National Source Water Protection Week presented by the American Water Works Association (AWWA). The company will recognize its source water protection efforts during the week of September 26 to October 2 via social media posts, virtual watershed educational programming and employee-led Adopt-A-Highway clean-up events.
EDUCATION
Lootpress

Many West Virginians Still Awaiting September Child Tax Credit

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – On September 15, 2021, many families expected to receive the third installment of the child tax credit payments which, since July, have seen regular mid-month distribution. However, despite consistent delivery for previous months, many families still have not received their payments for September. Eligible recipients who...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Drug Overdose#W Va#Illegal Drugs#Americans#Mexican#Trump#The U S District Court#The Biden Administration#The White House
Lootpress

WV Coal Association Statement on Public Service Commission AEP Hearing Today

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Chris Hamilton, president and chief executive officer of the West Virginia Coal Association offers the following statement regarding the mining industry’s position on the West Virginia Public Service Commission’s hearing today to extend the lifespan of three American Electric Power coal-fired power plants. “West Virginia’s mining...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Announce Funding for Beech Bottom Flood Control Project

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), also a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $1,086,166 for a flood control project in the Village of Beech Bottom. This funding will be used to upgrade the current storm sewer system to mitigate future flooding events.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

Kyle Petty Charity Ride comes through Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fayette County Deputies were honored on Thursday, September 24, 2021, to help escort the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Revival throughout Fayette County. This is a 3 day charity ride from Va to WV back to Va. The money from this ride is for Victory Junction,...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Lootpress

CBWV President and CEO Donna Tanner announces retirement

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Community Bankers of West Virginia (CBWV) Board of Directors announced today that long-time community bank champion Donna Tanner, CBWV President and Chief Executive Officer, is retiring as of June 30, 2022. Board of Directors Chairman Lee Milam of Whitesville State Bank said CBWV is searching for a replacement that upholds its mission of exclusively serving West Virginia’s community banks and their customers.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Woman on trial for identity theft found not guilty

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, September 22, a Raleigh County jury returned a verdict of not guilty in the trial of a woman who had been accused of Identity Theft. The trial began on Monday, and closing arguments were given Tuesday afternoon. Assistant Public Defender Ben Olsen detailed the...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice appoints McVey as State Insurance Commissioner, Pickens as Acting Secretary of Administration

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Allan L. McVey as West Virginia Insurance Commissioner. McVey has served as Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Administration since January 2019. McVey previously served as West Virginia Insurance Commissioner from March 2017 until his appointment as Secretary of Administration.
POLITICS
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
623K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy