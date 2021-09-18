CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Bids Are Being Accepted for Comprehensive Reconstruction Project on MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City

By Tyler Barker
 7 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Another section of an aggressive reconstruction and repaving project on MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City is currently out for bid, with the 33rd Street to 40th Street section scheduled for a bid letting on October 19.

This project is one in a series of projects to renovate the heavily travelled stretch of roadway. Once the series of projects is complete, motorists will be able to drive on smooth new pavement all the way from 33rd Street to 58thStreet.

“This is going to be a completely new road surface, we’re not going to go out there and just paint it black with a thin overlay of asphalt that would last a season or two and then be back to square one,” said WVDOH Chief Engineer of Development Jason Foster, P.E. Contractors will tear up MacCorkle Avenue all the way down to the ground before completely rebuilding the road from the ground up. “This is intended to be a quality fix that with last, not a band-aid approach.”

The new road surface will be rebuilt from curb to curb, with Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant sidewalks, and proper drainage to keep the new pavement in good condition for years. The series of projects will require a substantial amount of coordination; from moving utilities to ensuring as little disruption as possible for area businesses while the work is completed.

West Virginia Division of Highways has been in planning stages on major renovations for MacCorkle Avenue for more than two years. A $570,000 project to install 105 new curb cuts along MacCorkle from 35th Street to 58th Street was awarded in May 2021, and is currently under construction. All the ADA curb cuts, which will make the sidewalks usable to pedestrians who rely on them to get to stores and restaurants, must be complete before work can begin repaving MacCorkle Avenue.

District 1 maintenance crews are aggressively milling and filling potholes that develop on MacCorkle Avenue until all the projects are complete. The intent for the work is to keep the road surface smooth; to see the patches with your eyes but not feel them with your car. Crews are driving MacCorkle Avenue in both directions every week and scheduling repairs to keep the roadway smooth until the reconstruction projects are complete.

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

