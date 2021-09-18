CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Martinsburg, WV

Manchin tours Procter & Gamble Tabler Station Facility in Martinsburg

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AjrEu_0c0KlcpN00

MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) toured the Procter & Gamble Tabler Station facility in Martinsburg, West Virginia. The Tabler Station facility currently employs over 1,400 staff.

“Today I had the opportunity to tour the Procter & Gamble Tabler Station facility in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Our partnership with Procter & Gamble is the culmination of years of conversations that started at one of my first ever job fairs, and showcases the importance of expanding the manufacturing industry in West Virginia. The Tabler Station facility currently employs over 1,400 people and when complete, will have over two million square feet under its roof. The manufacturing sector in West Virginia gives our economy a boost and provides good-paying jobs for West Virginians, and I look forward to collaborating with Procter & Gamble and our other manufacturing partners to continue growing the industry right here in the Mountain State.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lootpress

WV Coal Association Statement on Public Service Commission AEP Hearing Today

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Chris Hamilton, president and chief executive officer of the West Virginia Coal Association offers the following statement regarding the mining industry’s position on the West Virginia Public Service Commission’s hearing today to extend the lifespan of three American Electric Power coal-fired power plants. “West Virginia’s mining...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Announce Funding for Beech Bottom Flood Control Project

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), also a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $1,086,166 for a flood control project in the Village of Beech Bottom. This funding will be used to upgrade the current storm sewer system to mitigate future flooding events.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

West Virginia coal production increased last week

(LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia coal production increased slightly week over week by +0.13%, with a +1.4% increase in production from the state’s CAPP region offsetting a -0.7% decrease in the NAPP region of the state. Year to date, statewide coal production is up +19.3% compared to the same 38 weeks of 2020. +30.7% in the NAPP region of the state and +6.2% in the state’s CAPP region.
INDUSTRY
Lootpress

WVU Medicine Children’s partners with West Virginia auto dealers to support new hospital

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – All roads lead to WVU Medicine Children’s thanks to a month-long partnership with 36 West Virginia auto dealers supporting life-changing care for Mountain State children and families. Together, the auto dealerships group raised $661,750. “West Virginia Automotive Dealers Association (WVADA) has developed an incomparable reputation throughout the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Martinsburg, WV
Government
City
Martinsburg, WV
Lootpress

National Voter Registration Day is September 28th

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – National Voter Registration Day will be observed throughout West Virginia on Tuesday, September 28th. According to WV Secretary of State Mac Warner, National Voter Registration Day (NVRD) is a nonpartisan civic holiday celebrated on the fourth Tuesday of September. The purpose of NVRD is to create attention and interest in not only voter registration but also reminding citizens to keep their voter registration updated.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Announce DOJ Funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $8,569,669 from several grant programs through the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to the state of West Virginia. Collectively, these grants will support efforts to combat sexual assault and domestic violence, compensate victims of crime, bolster state technology to foster innovation and enhance victims’ access to services, and support a broad range of activities to prevent and control crime.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

CBWV President and CEO Donna Tanner announces retirement

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Community Bankers of West Virginia (CBWV) Board of Directors announced today that long-time community bank champion Donna Tanner, CBWV President and Chief Executive Officer, is retiring as of June 30, 2022. Board of Directors Chairman Lee Milam of Whitesville State Bank said CBWV is searching for a replacement that upholds its mission of exclusively serving West Virginia’s community banks and their customers.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia American Water to Celebrate First-Ever National Source Water Protection Week

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today that it will celebrate the first-ever National Source Water Protection Week presented by the American Water Works Association (AWWA). The company will recognize its source water protection efforts during the week of September 26 to October 2 via social media posts, virtual watershed educational programming and employee-led Adopt-A-Highway clean-up events.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Lootpress

Vàccine numbers lowered

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Never say it couldn’t get worse. It always can. Members of the state’s Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF) learned the truth of that axiom today. State Covid pandemic leaders had been shooting for a goal of 80% of the eligible population having been vaccinated against Covid....
HEALTH
Lootpress

Manchin, Capito announce more than $5 million for Yeager Airport Runway Safety Project

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $5,057,961 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to the Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority at Yeager Airport. This funding will be used to conduct an Environmental Impact Study of the proposed Yeager Airport Runway Safety Project to expand the airport runway safety area.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Manchin discusses U.S. service academies with 21 West Virginia schools

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) hosted his second video call with 453 West Virginia students to encourage them to apply to the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy and to answer student questions about the application process. Students interested in applying to a U.S. Service Academy can submit an application to Senator Manchin’s office by October 1, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Procter Gamble#State Of West Virginia
Lootpress

Ericke S. Cage Named Interim President of West Virginia State University

INSTITUTE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia State University (WVSU) Board of Governors voted today to name Ericke S. Cage as the interim president of the university. Cage’s appointment must still be approved by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC). He will serve as interim president until a new permanent president for the university is selected.
COLLEGES
Lootpress

2022 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar available to purchase

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) today announced that the 2022 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar is now available to purchase online at wvstateparks.com, at retail outlets and WVDNR offices throughout the state and by mail. This popular calendar makes a great gift and...
ANIMALS
Lootpress

US jobless claims tick up from near a pandemic low

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week for a second straight week to 351,000, a sign that the delta variant of the coronavirus may be disrupting the job market’s recovery, at least temporarily. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Lootpress

Southern West Virginia to celebrate 25 years of Tamarack Marketplace

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – For the last 25 years, Tamarack Marketplace has been southern West Virginia’s hub of Appalachian talent. On Saturday, September 25, Tamarack will celebrate that talent at an anniversary celebration. Tamarack officially celebrated its anniversary earlier this year but, due to COVID-19, decided to hold off on...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
623K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy