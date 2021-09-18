Manchin tours Procter & Gamble Tabler Station Facility in Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) toured the Procter & Gamble Tabler Station facility in Martinsburg, West Virginia. The Tabler Station facility currently employs over 1,400 staff.

“Today I had the opportunity to tour the Procter & Gamble Tabler Station facility in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Our partnership with Procter & Gamble is the culmination of years of conversations that started at one of my first ever job fairs, and showcases the importance of expanding the manufacturing industry in West Virginia. The Tabler Station facility currently employs over 1,400 people and when complete, will have over two million square feet under its roof. The manufacturing sector in West Virginia gives our economy a boost and provides good-paying jobs for West Virginians, and I look forward to collaborating with Procter & Gamble and our other manufacturing partners to continue growing the industry right here in the Mountain State.”