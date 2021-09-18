Burbank Resident Virginia Pinnow to Celebrate 100th Birthday This Sunday
A Burbank resident of 57 years, Virginia Pinnow, will celebrate her 100th birthday on Sunday, Sept. 19. Virginia Pinnow was born Virginia Pokorney in 1921 in Racine, Wisconsin, where she attended Catholic primary school and secondary school during her upbringing. Following moving to Southern California, she met the late Ray Pinnow in Santa Monica while he and a friend were serving in the Navy, and the two later married in 1948.myburbank.com
