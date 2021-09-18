CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Millvale, PA

Millvale police seek men who stole American flags

By Joe Napsha
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JS5ZS_0c0KkZsb00

Millvale police are seeking two men who tore down “multiple American flags” and destroyed the mounting brackets and parts of the buildings in the borough last week and vowed to make them “famous” with posting of videos of the crime if they don’t turn themselves into authorities.

Chief Tim Komoroski posted a picture of the suspects on the department’s Facebook page of the men with a flag, taken sometime between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Komoroski, who could not be reached for comment Saturday morning, said in his post that he was gathering videos from several businesses and residences from Grant Street at Butler Street to North Avenue at Klopher Street.

”Make no mistake that you both will be caught and held accountable for your actions,” Komoroski said.

The chief estimated that the cost of the flags, damage to businesses as well as the cost of the man hours to repost all of the “No Parking” signs will most likely be thousands of dollars.

If they do not come forward, Komoroski stated that “you will become famous by the end of this weekend” by posting pictures and video on social media outlets and through the local news media, which he had already done.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millvale, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Millvale, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Government
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Flags#Police#News Media
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy