Millvale police seek men who stole American flags

Millvale police are seeking two men who tore down “multiple American flags” and destroyed the mounting brackets and parts of the buildings in the borough last week and vowed to make them “famous” with posting of videos of the crime if they don’t turn themselves into authorities.

Chief Tim Komoroski posted a picture of the suspects on the department’s Facebook page of the men with a flag, taken sometime between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Komoroski, who could not be reached for comment Saturday morning, said in his post that he was gathering videos from several businesses and residences from Grant Street at Butler Street to North Avenue at Klopher Street.

”Make no mistake that you both will be caught and held accountable for your actions,” Komoroski said.

The chief estimated that the cost of the flags, damage to businesses as well as the cost of the man hours to repost all of the “No Parking” signs will most likely be thousands of dollars.

If they do not come forward, Komoroski stated that “you will become famous by the end of this weekend” by posting pictures and video on social media outlets and through the local news media, which he had already done.