It's the quietest part of the NBA calendar, but the Indiana Pacers couldn't get through it unscathed. On Sep. 7, the team announced that forward T.J. Warren would remain out indefinitely with a stress fracture in his left foot, an injury that has already cost him virtually an entire season. Two days later, up-and-coming guard Edmund Sumner tore his left Achilles during a workout. The Pacers will not be whole for a while.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO