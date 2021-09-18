CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabinet secretary chairs high level meet with States/UTs

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting with States and Union Territories to review and discuss the COVID-19 management and response strategy through a video conference. The event took place in presence of Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary and Dr V...

Centre convenes high-level meeting on Serotype-2 dengue

By Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): The Central government on Saturday convened a high-level meeting on the emerging challenge of Serotype-2 dengue cases in 11 states. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a high-level meet with representatives of states/UTs to also review and discussed the COVID-19 management and response...
