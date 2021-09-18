Vols will have different starting QB against Tennessee Tech

Hendon Hooker is expected to start at quarterback for Tennessee with starter Joe Milton III sidelined for Saturday's game against Tennessee Tech due to the injury he suffered against Pittsburgh last week. The Virginia Tech transfer played the final two-plus quarter of the 41-34 defeat for the Panthers after coming off the bench, but the backup will get the starting nod with Milton unavailable. Tennessee has yet to release its official list of unavailable players for Saturday's noon kickoff, but Milton was down on the field wearing his jersey like the Vols' injured players do on the sideline when they are out.