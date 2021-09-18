CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vols will have different starting QB against Tennessee Tech

By Patrick Brown
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHendon Hooker is expected to start at quarterback for Tennessee with starter Joe Milton III sidelined for Saturday's game against Tennessee Tech due to the injury he suffered against Pittsburgh last week. The Virginia Tech transfer played the final two-plus quarter of the 41-34 defeat for the Panthers after coming off the bench, but the backup will get the starting nod with Milton unavailable. Tennessee has yet to release its official list of unavailable players for Saturday's noon kickoff, but Milton was down on the field wearing his jersey like the Vols' injured players do on the sideline when they are out.

VolunteerCountry

Vols Make QB Change in First Half Against Pitt

After some early inaccuracies from Joe Milton III in Tennessee's matchup against Pitt, Josh Heupel made a quarterback change midway through the second quarter. Milton came up limping after a strip sack, and the Vols quickly turned to Hendon Hooker. Milton is currently 7-12 for 50 yards and has added...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Tennessee football: Why Vols QB Joe Milton could 'get coaches fired'

Tennessee fans are no stranger to quarterback controversy. The position has been in a liminal state since Josh Dobbs’ departure in 2016, with several players failing to make a significant impression. Joe Milton could be the latest installment in starters that didn’t quite pan out. Though injured in the second quarter of Tennessee’s 41-34 loss to Pittsburgh Saturday, his performance prior to his exit — and in Week 1 — left a lot to be desired.
TENNESSEE STATE
VolunteerCountry

Heupel Discusses Tennessee's QB Situation, Joe Milton's Injury Status Ahead of Tennessee Tech

During the second quarter, Joe Milton left Saturday's game against Pitt due to an apparent lower leg injury. He did not return to the action and was replaced by Hendon Hooker. Milton finished his day 7-12 for 50 yards through the air and added another 60 plus yards on the ground. In relief, Hooker went 15-21 for 188 yards with two touchdowns and an interception while adding another 68 yards on the ground.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Go Vols! | Vols demolish Tennessee Tech, 0-56

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football looks to bounce back with a win against Tennessee Tech in their last game before the SEC schedule starts. The Vols haven't announced who their starting quarterback will be this week after Joe Milton went out against Pittsburgh with an injury in the second quarter of last week's 41-34 loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
rockytopinsider.com

Four Quick Takeaways: Vols Dominate Tennessee Tech

Tennessee bounced back from its first loss of the Josh Heupel era, blowing out a bad Tennessee Tech team at Neyland Stadium, 56-0. Here are four quick takeaways from the win. With Joe Milton unavailable, Hendon Hooker made his first Tennessee start and Harrison Bailey saw his first action of the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Citizen Tribune

Bailey, Hooker share reps as Vols cruise to victory against Tenn. Tech

KNOXVILLE-- Sandwiched between last week’s disappointing loss to Pitt and ahead of next week’s daunting trip to Florida, the Tennessee Volunteers welcomed Tennessee Tech and after a bit of a slow start, got rolling and cruised to a 56-0 win Saturday afternoon at Neyland Stadium. After not forcing a turnover...
TENNESSEE STATE
VolunteerCountry

Nichols: In Thumping of Tennessee Tech, Josh Heupel's Vols Show Keys and Concerns That Will Be Pivotal in The Swamp

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Josh Heupel must have seen a matchup he liked with Mississippi State transfer JaVonta Payton on Saturday. Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker -- who started in place of the injured Joe Milton III -- tried Payton twice on the Vols' first possession against Tennessee Tech. The first pass fell through Payton's hands as he streaked down the field, while the second attempt sailed over the former Bulldog's head.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Hooker leads Vols in shutout of Tennessee Tech

If Saturday’s game against Tennessee Tech was an audition for more playing time ahead of SEC competition, Hendon Hooker might have aced it. Regular starter Joe Milton III was unavailable after suffering a leg injury last week at Pitt, leading to backup Hooker’s first start as a Vol. Hooker totaled...
TENNESSEE STATE
utdailybeacon.com

Notebook: Vols blank Tennessee Tech, 56-0

Tennessee’s second win of the season came in dominating fashion. The Vols blitzed Tennessee Tech, 56-0 to improve to 2-1 on the season heading into SEC play against Florida next week. Tennessee has held the Golden Eagles scoreless through their last three matchups dating back to 1951. Here are three...
COLLEGE SPORTS
