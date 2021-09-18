CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Officer Catches Infant That Man Dangled Out Window For 2 Hours In Jersey City (VIDEO)

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xFy8X_0c0KjRr000

A police officer caught an infant that a man had been hanging outside of a 2nd-story window of a house Saturday morning in Jersey City, sources at the scene told Daily Voice (scroll for video).

Officers were called to 64 Rose St. around 9:40 a.m. on reports of a man dangling the baby, sources told Daily Voice.

Civilians and officers pleaded with the man not to drop the child, no more than three months old.

“Don’t do it brother,” says a man capturing the incident on video (below). "This is sick."

Five officers staged themselves directly below the balcony, just in case he dropped the baby, sources said. After approximately two hours, the man dropped the baby -- and an officer caught her in his arms.

The man was reportedly taken into custody after the incident.

Officials did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Comments / 12

Kathy Wiggins
6d ago

babies, children, old folks nobody's safe anymore, Thank God the baby is ok, but he should never be allowed near that child or any children ever again

Reply
10
Edward Fuentes
6d ago

u can neva no when and where and who is evil maybe drugs. mental issues. thank god the child was hurt. we all need to just stop n realized its invisible but evil is our there most of the time with a smile

Reply
2
 

