Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is looking forward to hosting Celta Vigo on Sunday. Ancelotti is eager to see the fans again after returning to the club this season. He said, "It's going to be a special day for all the madridistas and for us because we're back at our stadium, something which always helps the team. We have to mark this special day with a good performance and all three points. That's the aim. First, to play well and put on a good show and the most important thing is to take three points.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO