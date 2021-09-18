CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Leafs add Gusev to the mix on tryout contract

 6 days ago

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The key to the Toronto Maple Leafs this season may be whether they get enough help from support players to take some of the weight off of the core group. With the departure of Zach Hyman, Nick Foligno and Alex Galchenyuk, GM Kyle Dubas is relying on Michael Bunting, Nick Ritchie, Ondrej Kase and possibly rookie Nick Robertosn to fill the rather sizable hole on the left side, but on Friday the club may have added some insurance by signing veteran winger Nikita Gusev to a professional tryout contract.

