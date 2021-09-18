Leafs add Gusev to the mix on tryout contract
With the departure of Zach Hyman, Nick Foligno and Alex Galchenyuk, GM Kyle Dubas is relying on Michael Bunting, Nick Ritchie, Ondrej Kase and possibly rookie Nick Robertosn to fill the rather sizable hole on the left side, but on Friday the club may have added some insurance by signing veteran winger Nikita Gusev to a professional tryout contract.
