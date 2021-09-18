CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Wings looking for win #2 as they face St. Louis at prospects tournament

hockeybuzz.com
 6 days ago

Detroit won its first game of the prospects tournament, beating Dallas 5-4 in what ended up being a nail biter. Dallas had a similar performance against Columbus on Friday night, falling short after controlling a good deal of the pace. St. Louis nearly had a come from behind win against a Maple Leafs squad that lost to Columbus in overtime after squandering a lead. The Blues will be looking for their first tournament win tonight.

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens announce 27-player development camp roster

For the first time since 2019, the Montreal Canadiens will be hosting a rookie camp in Brossard, Quebec. The event runs from September 15-21, and gives the player development staff a chance to see the prospects in various testing situations and scrimmages. It will be the first chance not only to bring in many of the selections from the 2021 NHL Draft, but the 2020 class as well.
NHL
NHL

Five questions facing St. Louis Blues

Tarasenko's trade status, defense's ability to improve among unknowns. NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2021-22 regular season, which starts Oct. 12. Today, five questions facing the St. Louis Blues:. 1. Will Vladimir Tarasenko be traded?. Tarasenko, through his agent Paul Theofanous, requested a trade...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis#Maple Leafs#Twitter Follow#Cbj#Redwings#The Atlantic Division
Derrick

Horschel wins at Wentworth; Toms takes playoff in St. Louis

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Billy Horschel felt aggrieved this week at the manner in which he missed out on a U.S. Ryder Cup team. So he took down a bunch of leading Europeans by himself. Horschel birdied Wentworth’s storied 18th hole after an approach shot that spun back inside...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
chatsports.com

St. Louis Cardinals: Looking back on Matt Carpenter’s career

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 26: Matt Carpenter #13 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates and acts like he's eating salsa after reaching second base on a seventh inning double for his fourth double of the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on August 26, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. Players are wearing special jerseys with their nicknames on them during Players' Weekend. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
dallassun.com

David Toms beats Dicky Pride in playoff to win in St. Louis

David Toms survived a late challenge from Dicky Pride and won on the first playoff hole to claim the title at the inaugural Ascension Charity Classic in St. Louis. Toms shot a bogey-free, 5-under 66 to finish the week at 10-under 203 at Norwood Hills Country Club. That put him in the lead by himself for most of the afternoon, until Pride sank a long birdie at No. 18 to card a 4-under 67 and tie Toms atop the leaderboard.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
hockeybuzz.com

Musings From Day One of the Prospects Challenge

Rule number one for prospect events is that they’re largely meaningless and not indicative of future success, necessarily. Anyone who has attended Sabres prospect tournaments or development camp at any point over the past decade will remember the names of players who flashed at times. Names like Justin Bailey, Nick Baptiste and Cliff Pu spring to mind first. Brett Murray is another player who has impressed over the past few years in these camps due to his intriguing size and decent hands around the net.
NHL
FanSided

Detroit Red Wings Prospects fall short against St. Louis

The NHL Prospects Tournament in Traverse City continued Saturday with the Detroit Red Wings losing a hard fought 5-2 battle with St. Louis. The physical game was dominated by the Blues power play as they scored three goals with the man advantage. Lucas Raymond scored both goals for the Red Wings, with one coming on the power play midway through the third period. The loss drops Detroit to 1-1 in the tournament after a 5-4 win over Dallas Thursday night.
NHL
NHL

Fleury embraces change to Blackhawks after trade from Golden Knights

CHICAGO -- Marc-Andre Fleury received his new goalie mask Thursday. It has the Chicago Blackhawks logo, the four stars from the Flag of Chicago, black and white stripes, and a few feathers. He put it on with his new pads and new Blackhawks uniform, and because the NHL/NHLPA Player Media...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Podkolzin is confident, DiPietro acrobatic as Canucks rookie camp begins

The timing is essentially back to normal, but the routines are still a bit different as the Vancouver Canucks kicked off their rookie camp on Friday at Rogers Arena. Two years ago, in the beforetimes, media watched the rookie camp proceedings from the club seats behind the Canucks bench, then shuffled down to the dressing-room area to stick our microphones and recorders into the faces of director of player development Ryan Johnson and some of the players. Personally, I remember chasing down Arturs Silovs in the visitors' dressing room, to ask how he parlayed a sixth-round selection in the NHL draft into an entry-level contract and a rookie-camp invite over just a couple of months.
NHL
chatsports.com

Cardinals: St. Louis favorites to win second NL wild card spot

Following a loss to the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 5, the St. Louis Cardinals were eight game back of the second National League wild card spot. While the season was not over, of course, they were on the brink of falling out of playoff contention and needed a quick turnaround to save their season.
MLB
FOX 21 Online

Hibbing Native, Former UMD Star Scott Perunovich to Captain St. Louis Blues Prospects Team

ST. LOUIS, Missouri – Former UMD men’s hockey star Scott Perunovich will serve as team captain for the St. Louis Blues at a prospects tournament this weekend. The tournament will take place in Traverse City, Michigan beginning Friday. Perunovich missed the entire 2021 season due to shoulder surgery. The Hibbing native signed with the Blues after his junior campaign with the Bulldogs, which saw him win the 2020 Hobey Baker Award. Perunovich was drafted by St. Louis back in 2018.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Soderblom scores, gets Frolunda 2nd straight win, Edvinsson assists on GWG

I have no idea what is being said, but there’s our guy!. Detroit is looking for a 2nd straight win, and another Detroit prospect just gave Frolunda their second straight. Frolunda beat Lulea 2-1 today, and the game winner came from Detroit prospect Elmer Soderblom. The big winger got a...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Dirty plays and great goaltending put St. Louis over Detroit 5-2

Pregame Detroit vs St Louis I took a quick look at being concerned regarding physical play tonight. St. Louis put on a display of suspension/ejection worthy dirty and late hits that makes it clear that the Pronger and Tkachuk spirit is alive and well. The only comfort is that most of the thugs in blue won’t desecrate any NHL ice. The problem is that Berggren was lost to injury by some nasty behind the net plays.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

All aboard the Fabian Lysell hype train

Fabian Lysell has never played hockey in North America. The size of ice, style of play and all that comes with it is completely foreign to him. Growing up in Sweden and playing there throughout his 18 years, everything that has happened since the Bruins drafted him with the 21st overall pick in last June’s NHL Entry draft is all new to him.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy