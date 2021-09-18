Wings looking for win #2 as they face St. Louis at prospects tournament

The timing is essentially back to normal, but the routines are still a bit different as the Vancouver Canucks kicked off their rookie camp on Friday at Rogers Arena. Two years ago, in the beforetimes, media watched the rookie camp proceedings from the club seats behind the Canucks bench, then shuffled down to the dressing-room area to stick our microphones and recorders into the faces of director of player development Ryan Johnson and some of the players. Personally, I remember chasing down Arturs Silovs in the visitors' dressing room, to ask how he parlayed a sixth-round selection in the NHL draft into an entry-level contract and a rookie-camp invite over just a couple of months.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO