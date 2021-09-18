Wings looking for win #2 as they face St. Louis at prospects tournament
Detroit won its first game of the prospects tournament, beating Dallas 5-4 in what ended up being a nail biter. Dallas had a similar performance against Columbus on Friday night, falling short after controlling a good deal of the pace. St. Louis nearly had a come from behind win against a Maple Leafs squad that lost to Columbus in overtime after squandering a lead. The Blues will be looking for their first tournament win tonight.hockeybuzz.com
Comments / 0