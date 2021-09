Pep Guardiola can be a master of detail but he is rarely a numbers man. He does not often quote the facts and figures and, when he does, they are not guaranteed to be accurate. He was unusually specific when he reflected on Manchester City’s three consecutive Premier League wins.“We score the last 11 goals from nine different players,” he said. In one respect, he was wrong: the 10th scorer for City in that time is Tim Krul, the luckless Norwich goalkeeper. But a devotee of total football has a new form of equality with a side who share the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO