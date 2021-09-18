CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kale recalled at Kroger and other stores over Listeria contamination

The company Baker Farms has announced a recall of some of its kale products, including ones sold under SEG Grocers and Kroger brands. The reason for the recall is contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a foodborne pathogen with can cause particularly dangerous infections in kids, the elderly, pregnant women, and those who have compromised immune systems.

The recall notice reveals that Baker Farms was notified that one of its products tested positive for Listeria on September 15. The resulting recall covers kale sold in 1lb plastic bags — the company says the impacted products have a ‘Best By’ date of September 18, 2021, with a total of three brands impacted.

The recalled kale was sold under the brands Kroger Kale, SEG Grocers Kale, and Baker Farms Kale. Each product has its own UPC codes and production codes, which can be found in the recall notice published on the FDA’s website. Baker Farms says the production code and Best By date can be found printed on the front of the plastic bags.

The recalled products were mostly sold through retail stores in several states, including Virginia, New York, Louisiana, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, North Carolina, Mississippi, and Alabama. The company hadn’t received any reports about illnesses related to eating the kale as of the recall’s publication date.

As expected, consumers are advised not to eat the recalled kale and to instead either throw away the leafy greens uneaten or refund the product to the store from which it was purchased for a refund. The recall notice includes images of the plastic packaging used with these recalled items.

