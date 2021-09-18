Kewanee Fire Chief Kevin Shook Announces Retirement

The City of Kewanee Fire Department Chief, Kevin Shook will be retiring in October of 2021. That according to a release from the City of Kewanee. Chief Shook has been a member of the Kewanee Fire Department since 1998 and was named Chief of the Kewanee Fire Department in 2016. Chief Shook’s final day as Kewanee Fire Department Chief will be October 22nd. A search will get underway to find a permanent replacement but in the meantime, Captain Stephen Welgat has been named interim Fire Chief until a full time replacement has been determined. The full press release from the City of Kewanee is below…