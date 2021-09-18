CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Coronavirus: Total US COVID-19 cases move past 42 million

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o9PMg_0c0Kh1J100

Total COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 42 million on Saturday, with nearly more than 1 million new cases in less than a week.

By late Saturday morning, U.S. COVID-19 cases totaled 42,011,096 cases and the nationwide death toll totaled 672,880, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

The latest figures mean that the most recent 1 million cases were reported within the past five days. During the nation’s winter peak, the U.S. averaged 1 million new cases every four days, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Meanwhile, global cases moved closer toward 228 million and have resulted in 4,682.306 million virus-related fatalities to date. India has recorded the second-highest nationwide cases with 33.4 million, resulting in at least 444,529 deaths, while Brazil has confirmed 21.080,219 cases but nearly 590,000 deaths.

California, Texas, Florida and New York remain the hardest-hit U.S. states with cumulative infections ranging from more than 4.62 million to more than 2.3 million. The following nine other states have confirmed at least 1 million cases:

  • Illinois: Nearly 1.6 million cases, resulting in nearly 27,000 deaths.
  • Georgia: More than 1.5 million cases, resulting in nearly 29,000 deaths.
  • Pennsylvania: More than 1.3 million cases, resulting in nearly 29,000 deaths.
  • Ohio: More than 1.33 million cases, resulting in more than 21,000 deaths.
  • North Carolina: More than 1.3 million cases, resulting in more than 15,600 deaths.
  • Tennessee: More than 1.17 million cases, resulting in more than 14,300 deaths.
  • New Jersey: More than 1.13 million cases, resulting in more than 27,100 deaths.
  • Michigan: More than 1.1 million cases, resulting in nearly 22,000 deaths.
  • Arizona: More than 1 million cases, resulting in more than 19,300 deaths.

Fourteen other states have reported at least half a million cases, including Indiana, Virginia, Missouri, South Carolina, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Alabama, Louisiana, Minnesota, Colorado, Kentucky, Washington, Oklahoma and Maryland. Meanwhile, another 12 states and Puerto Rico have reported fewer than 200,000 cases: including Utah, Arkansas, Mississippi, Iowa, Nevada, Kansas, Connecticut, Oregon, Nebraska, New Mexico, Idaho and West Virginia.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

5 States Where COVID Is "Out of Control," Say Experts

Even though the summer surge of COVID-19 might lead some to think the pandemic has nowhere to go but down, the numbers continue to rise, with new cases at a level not seen since February. In some states, caseloads and hospitalizations have more than doubled, and health systems are overwhelmed. These are five states where experts warn that COVID is out of control. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Was a Total COVID Disaster—Again

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. It turns out that when hundreds of thousands of people get together during a global pandemic, hospitals are going to suffer the consequences. And South Dakota is learning that for the second year in a row. The...
PROTESTS
Best Life

These 8 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

As we begin the slow transition from summer to fall, COVID cases continue to rise across the country. But while numbers in some states are surging, cases in other states are beginning to plateau or even fall. Nevertheless, the U.S. as a whole is reporting almost as many COVID-related hospitalizations as it was during last winter's peak, before there was a highly effective vaccine available to everyone 12 and older. As the Delta variant continues to circulate, experts predict that states with the highest number of cases will improve, while those that have yet to experience a surge may be the next to see their numbers rise.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Utah State
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 17 States Will Have Next Surge

Hospitals are being pushed to the brink with COVID patients. "We are no longer bending. We are breaking. Many people never wanted to believe that could happen, but if you're someone trying to seek care, even for something other than COVID in many of these locations, the challenges are immense," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast. "I just have to keep remembering day after day after day, that all of these numbers"—the COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths—"are people's moms and dads, their grandpas and grandmas, their brothers and sisters. These are real people in your lives. There are people you care about, they're people you love." Read on to see which states Osterholm says will likely see a "major trending upwards in number of cases"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH SERVICES
EatThis

CDC Director Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

With the President's six point plan to target coronavirus involving vaccine mandates, the question becomes more and more urgent: when will a vaccine be available for kids 11 and under? And what can we all do to stay safe? CDC Director Rochelle Walensky appeared on the Today Show to address these questions and more. Read on for five essential pieces of advice that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc57.com

Indiana reports 910,013 total cases of COVID-19, 14,391 deaths

The Indiana Department of Health announced 2,349 new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in the state. A total of 910,013 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. 0 additional deaths were reported. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 14,391 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Johns Hopkins University#Cox Media Group
duncanville.com

Dallas County Reports Total of 1,184 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 19 Deaths, Including 140 Probable Cases

Dallas County Reports Total of 1,184 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 19 Deaths, Including 140 Probable Cases. As of 3:00 pm, September 9, 2021, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 1,184 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 1,044 confirmed cases, and 140 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 311,316 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 53,380 probable cases (antigen test). A total of 4,407 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.
warrensburgstarjournal.com

JCCHS reports 6,368 total COVID-19 cases

JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County Community Health Services has released information in relation to the age and location of the confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in Johnson County as of Friday, Sept. 10. According to the local COVID-19 dashboard, the county's death count is currently at 64. JCCHS states that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Country
Brazil
Country
India
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
pinejournal.com

Northland 7-day COVID-19 case total highest of 2021

The Northland recorded 950 cases of COVID-19 in its 10-county region Sept. 6-10. The seven-day total of cases is the highest seen since Dec. 18-24, 2020. Last week, there were 619 cases recorded in the region. The Minnesota Department of Health conducted a data review from long-term care facilities across...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
Houston Chronicle

This Texas city is the first in the state to reach herd immunity against COVID-19

El Paso has become the first city in Texas to hit herd immunity against the coronavirus, officials said this week. As of Monday, 75 percent of El Pasoans 12 and older were fully vaccinated, Jorge Rodriguez, the El Paso Assistant fire chief and emergency management coordinator, told the El Paso County Commissioners Court on Monday.
TEXAS STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
43K+
Followers
64K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy