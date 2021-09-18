Louisiana town to pay $2.5M in refunds to utility customers

Utility customers of a central Louisiana town soon will be getting a check in the mail, thanks to a $2.5 million royalty refund approved this week by the mayor and council. “We approved the refund on Tuesday and we’re going to sit down and finalize the percentages,” said Vidalia Mayor Buz Craft. “Right now, it looks like we will be refunding between 45% and 48% of their utility costs for the last year.”