College Football odds: Arizona State vs. BYU prediction, odds, pick, and more

The No. 23 BYU Cougars are out to impress even more people when they play the No. 19 Arizona State Sun Devils at home this Saturday evening. Both teams will enter this game on a 2-0 start to the season. The Cougars got both of their first two wins at the expense of Pac-12 teams. Will Arizona State be their latest victim? Meanwhile, the Sun Devils look to score a win against a ranked opponent for the first time this season. Continue reading for more about this highly anticipated meeting and get our Arizona State-BYU prediction, betting odds, and trends.