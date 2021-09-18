23 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

If I counted everything up right, Gulch’s entire discography is 19 songs long. One of those songs is a cover. Most of those songs are crazy short. And maybe that’s all we’ll get. Gulch have been together for about five years, and they’ve only really played outside of California a few times. But in those five years, Gulch developed a mystique, one that the band members themselves seem to regard with something like suspicion. They also figured out a convulsive, freaked-out sound that draws from across the heavy-music map and still sounds like absolutely nobody else. They have already created a legacy, and they are perfectly happy to put a bow on that legacy. Pretty soon, Gulch will be no more.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO