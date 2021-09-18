23 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week
This week in heavy music, we got new albums from Carcass and Employed To Serve, as well as the latest from metal-adjacent post-rockers MONO, all three of which you can read about in Notable Releases. You can also head to Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases to read about even more new records. Below, find new singles from The Lurking Fear (At The Gates), The Silver (Horrendous, Crypt Sermon), Every Time I Die, Exodus, Spy, Silent Planet, Hate, Dying Wish, Vile Creature (Kittie cover), and more metal, hardcore, and -adjacent songs released this week...www.brooklynvegan.com
Comments / 0