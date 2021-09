Among the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, at least one was texting his FBI handler, reports the New York Times. One member of the far-right group Proud Boys who was attending the protest-turned-riot was keeping the FBI informed about what was going on, reveals the Times, citing confidential records. The records that the paper obtained don’t reveal the informant’s identity and only state that he was affiliated with a Midwest chapter of the group. Although it seems the informant didn’t know in advance that there was going to be a storming of the Capitol, the records do suggest law enforcement officials had a much clearer understanding of what was happening on the ground than what was previously known.

PROTESTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO