The third time's the charm for San Marcos. In the season opener against New Braunfels, San Marcos trailed by five with the ball and an opportunity to steal a win on the road but came up short. In week two against San Antonio Holmes, the Rattlers trailed 35-34 with less than two minutes to go in the game. But after a failed two-point conversion, Holmes escaped with a win.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO