Edgar Iles, a lion of Frederiksted who served his country at war, served in the V.I. Legislature, in the V.I. government and served his community for decades, has passed. Iles also served in the Korean War and worked in the V.I. government for 40 years. He served as president of Rotary West at least a couple of times during more than five decades with the organization and served as District Governor of Rotary Club District 7020. Along with all that he was an active member of the American Legion, serving in different leadership capacities. In 2020, he was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the club.

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO