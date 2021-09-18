Pisgah vs Smoky Mountain Varsity Football

Just four snaps into its victory at Navy last week, Air Force went for (and converted) a 4th-and-1 play from its own 34-yard line. The call was nothing new for the Falcons, who are 4 of 4 this season on fourth down and routinely trust their ability to move the chains in short-yardage situations. Utah State, under new coach Blake Anderson, has tapped into analytics and has shown aggression on fourth down so far this year, and is 6-of-8. “We look at where it’s probable, where it’s needed and where it’s a high-risk play,” Anderson explained. With both teams willing to roll the dice on fourth down, the defenses may be presented with opportunities to create what could in essence be game-changing turnovers.

UTAH STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO