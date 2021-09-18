How to watch NC State vs. Furman: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Virginia football will look to bounce back on Friday night with Wake Forest coming into town. “We've played them twice in my tenure here and they've beaten us both times in really hard contests, and the week is just a very difficult one to prepare for,” UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “The story has already passed from the older players to the younger players, so I don't know how the rest of the world views Wake, but in the ACC they're a good football program, and they win a lot, and they do it at a place that's pretty challenging.”

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO