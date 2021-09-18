This TikToker Is Making A Real-Life JARVIS, Tony Stark Would Be Proud

One moment changes everything in ‘What if Killmonger Rescued Tony Stark’. Last time on What…If?, we saw Bruce Banner crash land on Earth after a bout with Thanos. When two deadly foes showed up, things looked hopeless until a few friends showed up to take them down. Right away though something about them seemed off to Bruce, and it turns out they were all zombies. A surprise rescue from Spider-Man saved Bruce from a bad spot and after that Peter explained everything to them. The heroes that were left had been trying to find a cure and think they found they place to get it. As this episode came to a close it looked like something awful was about to happen. Now someone decides to take huge risks on ‘What If Killmonger Rescued Tony Stark’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

