‘Dune’ Is One of Hans Zimmer’s Most Ambitious Scores, and It’s Now Streaming: Listen Here

By Ryan Lattanzio
IndieWire
IndieWire
 6 days ago
Regardless of what you think about Denis Villeneuve ’s massive sci-fi epic “ Dune ” when it hits theaters — and HBO Max! — on October 22, Hans Zimmer’s score certainly helps make the case to hear the epic film via the best possible sound system. The full soundtrack album is now streaming wherever you get your music, and the Spotify playlist is embedded below.

“The sound of @DuneMovie wraps itself around you in a way that I haven’t ever experienced before, and now you finally get to hear it,” said the Oscar-winning Zimmer. Will the new film turn out his twelfth Academy Award nomination? He won in 1995 for “The Lion King.”

Apparently the scope of “Dune” is big enough to inspire two original Hans Zimmer scores. It was already known that Oscar winner Zimmer was composing the original score for Villeneuve’s “Dune” theatrical release, but now io9 has confirmed that Zimmer has written additional and separate original score music inspired by the making-of “Dune” book that is being published in tandem with the film’s October release.

As reported by io9 : “The Oscar-winning composer of ‘Dune’ was so inspired when he looked at the upcoming behind-the-scenes book from Insight Editions, he decided to write some musical accompaniment. ‘The Art and Soul of Dune,’ written by the film’s executive producer Tanya Lapointe, will have a dedicated Zimmer score available to download and stream upon release on October 22 — the same date as the film’s debut — and the book will be available both in standard and limited editions.”

The standard edition of “The Art and Soul of Dune” costs $50, but the limited edition will run just under $600 and be limited to only 700 copies. The special edition features 80 pages of exclusive art from the movie, and each copy is signed by author Lapointe, director Villeneuve, cinematographer Greig Fraser, and stars Timothee Chalamet and Josh Brolin. Also featured is exclusive on-set photography by Fraser. Both the limited edition and standard editions of the book feature in-depth interviews with Villeneuve, Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, and more.

Anyone who has been following the making of “Dune” probably isn’t too surprised to hear Zimmer has composed original music for a making-of book release. Zimmer ranks Frank Herbert’s “Dune” as one of his favorite childhood books and couldn’t turn down the opportunity to compose the score for Villeneuve’s movie, even if that meant passing on composing the “Tenet” score for frequent collaborator Hans Zimmer.

“I have to do [“Dune”],” Zimmer said ahead of production. “Chris [Nolan] understands I have to do it. He’s going to be just fine.”

Last summer while he was in the thick of composing the “Dune” original score, Zimmer said he was “driving everybody crazy because I’m so full of ideas.” The composer said working with Villeneuve was “totally and utterly inspiring.” Listen to the soundtrack below.

