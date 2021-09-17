Illinois Woman’s Obituary Calls Out Unvaccinated

An Illinois woman’s obituary is pointing the finger from beyond the grave. Candace Cay Ayers died September 3rd after she caught a breakthrough case of COVID-19 at age 66. Her obituary notes she was vaccinated but was infected by those who decided not to get the shot. Her son, Marc Ayers, says that she was angry at people who didn’t get vaccinated and didn’t wear masks. He says his mother felt so strongly, the family decided to use her obit to make a statement.