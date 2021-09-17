CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Illinois Woman’s Obituary Calls Out Unvaccinated

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Illinois woman’s obituary is pointing the finger from beyond the grave. Candace Cay Ayers died September 3rd after she caught a breakthrough case of COVID-19 at age 66. Her obituary notes she was vaccinated but was infected by those who decided not to get the shot. Her son, Marc Ayers, says that she was angry at people who didn’t get vaccinated and didn’t wear masks. He says his mother felt so strongly, the family decided to use her obit to make a statement.

www.effinghamradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Investigators probe deadly Amtrak derailment in Montana

JOPLIN, Mont. (AP) — Federal officials sent a team of investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board to the site of an Amtrak derailment in north-central Montana that killed three people and left seven hospitalized Sunday, officials said. The westbound Empire Builder was en route to Seattle from Chicago, with...
MONTANA STATE
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Illinois Woman#Ttwn Media Networks Inc
The Associated Press

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ opens 2nd to ‘Shang-Chi’ at box office

“Dear Evan Hansen” may have been a hit on Broadway, but the filmed adaptation of the Tony-winning show is off to a slow start at the box office in its first weekend in theaters. The Universal musical that’s playing exclusively in theaters grossed an estimated $7.5 million from 3,364 locations, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy