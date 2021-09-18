CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents love Hanna Andersson pajamas—and right now, they're 50% off

By Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OQQDm_0c0KekZI00
Save 50% on customer-favorite pajama sets at Hanna Andersson right now. Hanna Andersson

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Bed time isn't always easy if you have little ones—but tucking them in with a cozy pair of jammies can help. If you're looking for a soft sleepwear set for your youngsters, we've got you covered. Right now, you can shop tons of cute pajamas at half price from Hanna Andersson.

The cult-favorite children's clothing brand is having a last chance sale on its famous stripe pajama sets. That means you can score a a cozy pair of kids' long johns for as little as $22 and baby zip-up sleepers starting at just $12 .

Perfect for bed time or lounging during morning cartoons, the pajamas are made with organic cotton and are available in dozens of fun colors and patterns. Our on-staff parents rave about the soft sleepwear and thousands of parents swear by them in Hanna Andersson's customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZNEKv_0c0KekZI00
Stock up on jammies for the holidays with deep discounts on Hanna Andersson sleep sets. Hanna Andersson

For a classic set of jammies that are warm but breathable—great for year-round use—consider the Hanna Andersson long john pajamas , currently down to $22 from the $44 list price. More than 1,700 shoppers gave the PJs a 4.8-star rating, praising the luxurious quality and kid-approved colors.

If you need a cozy option for the youngest members of your family, look no further than the Hanna Andersson baby zip sleeper . The striped version is available for as low as $20, and other patterns—like the baby Halloween zip sleeper —are marked down from the $42 list price to $29. The sleeper features a neck-to-knee zipper to make diaper changes a breeze along with extra wide cuffs, so you can fold the sleeves up or down as your baby grows.

For the coziest jammies for your kiddies (and matching adult sets too!) head over to Hanna Andersson right now to save 50% off top-tier styles.

Shop markdowns on Hanna Andersson pajamas

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Parents love Hanna Andersson pajamas—and right now, they're 50% off

Comments / 0

