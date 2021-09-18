Zach Harrison, Harry Miller Among 13 Buckeyes Unavailable For Tulsa Matchup, Teradja Mitchell a Game-Time Decision
Ohio State will take on Tulsa without a starting defensive end on Saturday. Zach Harrison was one of 13 Buckeyes listed as unavailable on the team's official status report, while center Harry Miller will miss his third straight game to open the 2021 season, as well. Senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell is the lone player listed as a game-time decision.www.elevenwarriors.com
