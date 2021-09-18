'I don't like losing': Wilfried Zaha reveals why he moans on the pitch and insists it is because he 'demands the best' from his Crystal Palace team-mates
Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha says his passion and desire for his team to succeed causes him to 'moan' on the pitch. Zaha got off to a flying start in the 2021-2022 campaign by scoring from the penalty spot in the Eagles 3-0 win over Tottenham last week. However, many have criticised the winger for being too vocal this season.www.chatsports.com
