The Short Track World Cup Team Qualifier was held at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns, UT, September 17-19, 2021. Skaters from across the country traveled to compete for spots on the World Cup Team for both the men and women, respectively. Athletes who qualify will head to four different countries across the globe for the four Olympic Qualification events where Olympic quota spots will be earned for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. All three days of racing were filled with action and getting the Olympic season jitters out. The weekend produced dramatic racing with tight passes and fast times!

KEARNS, UT ・ 5 DAYS AGO