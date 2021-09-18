PG&E warns of potential power shut-offs in North and East Bay early next week

Dry, windy weather conditions expected over the next few days could mean power shut-offs for some Bay Area counties on Monday, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said Saturday. After a weekend with intermittent light rain in the North Bay, conditions are likely to dry out Sunday night through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, prompting a fire weather watch for those days as well as PG&E’s consideration for shut-offs in Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties.