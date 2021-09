ODESSA, Texas — We may be on the other side of the curve. "It's been over the past couple weeks, it's just been this slow, a few less cases each day," Rebecca Rhodes, ECISD nursing director said. "We tend to be a direct reflection of what's going on in the community so as cases go up, our cases go up and as cases go down, our cases go down.

ODESSA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO