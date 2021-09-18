Flood Advisory issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 09:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-18 10:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Mohave FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR WEST CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 1013 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms has diminished. Minor flooding will continue in Vock Wash. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Dolan Springs, Packsaddle Campground, Windy Point Campground, Chloride, Pierce Ferry And Antares Roads and New Kingman-Butler. Vock Wash is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.